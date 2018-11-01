Abrams, Kemp won’t debate Sunday

By Jill Nolin, CNHI State Reporter
ATLANTA – Republican Brian Kemp will be in Macon with President Donald Trump this Sunday afternoon – which means he won’t be on a stage in Atlanta with his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams.
That announcement led to a string of back-and-forth accusations between the two gubernatorial campaigns Wednesday, with both blaming the other for the plug being pulled on the second and final televised debate.
The two candidates had agreed in September on a date and time for the debate. News of Trump’s visit began to trickle out over the weekend.
Ryan Mahoney, Kemp’s communications director, said late Wednesday afternoon that, at WSB-TV’s request, the campaign had agreed to move the debate to Monday evening. The Abrams campaign responded that they already had plans to campaign in southeast Georgia. Election Day is Tuesday.
“We believe it would be irresponsible to break our commitment to accommodate his failures,” Abrams’ campaign manager, Lauren Groh-Wargo, said in a statement. “We refuse to callously take Georgians for granted and cancel on them. Just because Brian Kemp breaks his promises doesn’t mean anyone else should.”
The Kemp camp fired back.
“After repeated efforts to schedule a debate on the issues that matter most to Georgia voters, radical Stacey Abrams decided she would rather hide behind television ads paid for by San Francisco socialists than face the voters and defend her extreme agenda that will raise taxes by $13,000 a person, give welfare and voting rights to illegal immigrants, and usher in the government takeover of healthcare,” the campaign said in a statement.
WSB-TV reported that it was the Kemp campaign that notified the station that the day and time no longer worked for them. Libertarian Ted Metz was also set to share the stage with Abrams and Kemp.
“We regret that we had to cancel but once Secretary Kemp pulled out at the last minute, the candidates could not agree to a new time,” Channel 2 News Director Misti Turnbull said in a statement.
“Our number one concern is giving Georgia voters what was promised, and that is a debate with all the candidates,” Turnbull added. “As in past major elections, we work to bring the candidates together in a debate forum, so the viewers and their constituents can hear each candidate's responses to pressing questions."
Trump, who endorsed Kemp during the primary and helped boost his campaign, will hold a rally at 4 p.m. at the North Hangar of the Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon. The debate would have started at 5 p.m.
Jill Nolin covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jnolin@cnhi.com.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.