WALB to air Georgia gubernatorial debate on Sunday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Sunday, Nov. 4 you can catch Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates face off in another debate.
Republican Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Ted Metz will meet again in Atlanta for their second televised debate.
WALB will air the debate on our ABC channel live from 5-6 p.m.
Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
