WALB to air Georgia gubernatorial debate on Sunday
By WALB News Team | October 31, 2018 at 10:13 AM EST - Updated October 31 at 10:13 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - On Sunday, Nov. 4 you can catch Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates face off in another debate.

Republican Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Ted Metz will meet again in Atlanta for their second televised debate.

WALB will air the debate on our ABC channel live from 5-6 p.m.

Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 2. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

