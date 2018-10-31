Valdosta collects 46,000 pounds of trash

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - One city in South Georgia is calling on community members to help maintain city standards after cleaning up over 46,000 pounds of junk and trash this weekend.
Over the weekend, residents in Valdosta of the Wisenbaker Lane, Pinevale community came together to pick up trash and clean up their neighborhood.
The City of Valdosta hosted the Love Where You Live cleanup and Bulk Trash Amnesty day over the weekend.
For the day, the city set up a location and accepted all pieces of dropped off bulk trash items.
Workers and volunteers also cleaned up most of the trash from the local neighborhood.
“This is a low income neighborhood and a lot of folks don’t have lawnmowers to keep the yard clean. A lot of elderly folks around here are not able to get out and keep their yards clean,” said Valdosta resident Bobby Singleton.
Singleton said it’s good that the city officials did this and that they want to keep the city beautiful.
City officials want to remind everyone that the work is not done because the day is over.
They are asking residents to do their part and keep their communities clean.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.