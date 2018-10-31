USDA receives D-SNAP application, decision yet to be made

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - WALB has learned that the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) has requested that the USDA approve Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) following Hurricane Michael.
However, the USDA has not made a decision whether to approve the service for those impacted in Southwest Georgia as of yet.
Disaster SNAP benefits can help people who don't normally qualify for food stamps, but are in need following a natural disaster.
Walter Jones with DFCS said that the state has requested this service be approved.
WALB spoke with a representative with the USDA who said they received the state’s application on Wednesday.
Ultimately, whether counties in Southwest Georgia receive D-SNAP benefits depends on the USDA’s decision.
The USDA said it will review the application as quickly as possible and then make its decision.
Once the USDA approves or denies the service for Southwest Georgia, WALB will provide updates.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.