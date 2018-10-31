Train derails in Quitman

QUITMAN, GA (WALB) - Anyone who traveled through the city of Quitman on Tuesday may have had a tough time.
A train derailed around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning and continued to block many paths across the city, including Highway 84.
The train runs parallel to Highland Street and went off track near the engine, but remained upright.
Authorities said they are unsure when the cars will be removed but said people should expect a longer commute until they are moved.
“We would ask that everyone please pay attention to those directing traffic, as well as allow yourself enough time to get where you are going because you will have to make a detour around the train derailment," explained Quitman Police Chief Roy Hart.
First responders helped direct traffic to Courtland Avenue around the train.
Authorities shared that the engine was put back on track and had departed.
There is no word on how it got off the track or when the remaining cars will be removed.
There were no injuries.
