Tornadoes ready for region title battle Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Monroe Tornadoes now have the opportunity to accomplish a feat they haven’t had the chance to in 12 years Which is claim the region title.
But this won’t be an easy task because they must fight off the two-time defending region champs to do it.
Monroe is set to square off against the Crisp County Cougars in the region 1 triple A region title game.
Monroe will be looking to snap a 4-game losing streak to the Cougars.
They will have to accomplish this on the road at the Cougar Den which they haven’t been able to load the buses back home with a win since 2012.
Head coach Charles Truitt said his players need to focus on minimizing their mistakes if they want to come out victorious Friday night.
“We have an opportunity," said Truitt. "Got to play a good football game. At least we got a chance to go and compete for the region. Something that is one of our goals each and every year. We have a chance to do that but it’s against a very good Cordele team.”
The Cougars and Tornadoes square off in Cordele Friday at 7:30 P.M.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.