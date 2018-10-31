Sumter County receives 2018 CCRPI scores

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It’s exciting times for the Sumter County School District as its College and Career Ready Performance Index score is a 70.9 for the 2018 scoring.
Sumter County Schools Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said this is huge for the district. He said that he has made changes with the timing that they test, that students used to test after spring break and now the test before.
Choates said that the students were going on spring break and not coming back focused and ready to test. He said that the school is trying to get back to a foundation approach of teaching.
“This year, more than ever, we are actually looking at the foundational approach. A basic approach to make sure that students are really getting their learning. We are trying to saturate that approach. We are not just trying to throw a student on a computer anymore, but we are trying to change the philosophy where it is back to good ole fashioned teaching," explained Choates.
Choates said that the most important thing is making sure that parents are involved in their child’s learning.
