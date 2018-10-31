Severe Storms Possible Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rather tranquil warm weather brings a treat for Halloween. It’ll be the last tranquil day with sunny ahd highs in the low 80s before storms move into SWGA! As a strong cold front heads east there’s the potential for strong-severe storms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Major threats are damaging wind gust 60mph+, a few tornadoes and heavy rain. The severe threat may linger with heavy rain into early Friday. Make sure you have a way to stay updated and received any watches or warnings that may be issued.
The front moves through Friday afternoon ushering in drier and noticeably cooler air for the weekend. Nice fall weather holds into early week with rain chances returning Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures moderate as highs reach mid-upper 70s and lows mid 50s to low 60s.
