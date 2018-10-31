Severe Storms Possible Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rather tranquil warm weather brings a treat for Halloween. It’ll be the last tranquil day with sunny ahd highs in the low 80s before storms move into SWGA! As a strong cold front heads east there’s the potential for strong-severe storms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Major threats are damaging wind gust 60mph+, a few tornadoes and heavy rain. The severe threat may linger with heavy rain into early Friday. Make sure you have a way to stay updated and received any watches or warnings that may be issued.