Residents want crime to stop in East Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Residents said they have had enough of the crime in East Albany and want it to stop after Monday’s shooting at Rubo’s Grocery Store in Albany.
Police said Montravis Randall, 22, shot William Phillips, 57, and Roosevelt Frazier, 33, Monday afternoon.
Phillips was shot in the stomach and Frazier was shot in the leg.
Police said Randall was a disgruntled former employee.
Martha Corhen lives only a street over from where the shooting took place.
She said people in the community need to come together and build Albany up, but with crimes like this, it makes that impossible.
“We need to be trying to build East Albany up instead of tearing it down and that is what we are doing. We are tearing East Albany down. We are going to be nothing it looks like," said Corhen.
Randall was in court this morning where he was denied bond.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.