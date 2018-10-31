Newton homeowner concerned with Thursday’s potential storm

NEWTON, GA (WALB) - Hurricane Michael ripped through Robert Andrews' roof, leaving shingles all over his yard and damage all across the property.
Andrews said hearing there could be another storm headed our way doesn’t leave him with many options.
“It just feels nervous knowing it may or it may not do any damage. We don’t know that until it gets here,” said Andrews.
On Tuesday, Andrews watched as crews installed a new roof to his home.
That’s just part of the damage Hurricane Michael left on his property.
“The trees fell across them and knocked holes all in them and broke the beams that hold the shed up,” Andrews explained.
Andrews said that he wonders if restoring his home now is worth it as severe weather approaches South Georgia yet again.
“It could be just in vain you know, if something right behind it after everything you done, tear it up, we hope not,” said Andrews.
Andrews flipped through pictures of Michael’s damage, showing how far his home of 80 years has come.
“These men will be through with these shingles I hope today,” said Andrews. “It may take off what they are doing now, we don’t know but we hope it don’t affect us.”
Like everyone else, Andrews is going to have to wait to see what happens on Thursday.
“Well nothing nobody can do about that. That’s part of the good Lord’s work, not ours. We can’t do anything about it, we’re here and we have to accept what he sends and that’s all it is to it,” said Andrews.
Andrews said he doesn’t fear what’s to come.
“What do you do? Like everybody else in the country who had tornadoes, you start over, you started one time, you start again,” Andrews explained.
Andrews said the thousands of dollars he spent putting his home back together was not in vain. But he said it’s not likely he’ll do anything different to prepare.
