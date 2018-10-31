Lee Commission approves Corps cleanup

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - On Wednesday morning, the Lee County Commission approved a motion to begin storm debris removal with Army Corps of Engineers.
Ceres Environmental Company is contracted through the Army Corps, and Lee County has not had a challenge over the removal.
It is possible that debris removal could begin as early as this afternoon.
Commissioners, specifically Rick Muggridge, asked for roads like Peach and Glendale to be looked at first, due to high trick or treat traffic volume expected tonight.
50 trucks will go out across the county.
Also, Lee county residents can stay in an RV for 180 days if their home is unlivable. They just need to stop by the T. Page Thorpe building in downtown Leesburg for an application.
This will allow homeowners who have severe damage to get their homes in order while residing on the property. Water and electric service needs to be inspected.
