Hearing dates set for one suspect in Tara Grinstead case

IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) - Hearing dates have been set for the man accused of killing Irwin County teacher Tara Grinstead.
While a trial date has not been set for Ryan Duke, hearing dates are set for November 19 and 20, 2018.
Irwin County Superior Court Judge Bill Reinhardt will hear arguments regarding several motions filed in Duke’s case.
At this time, it is not clear which motions the hearing is in regards to.
Duke has been indicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary and concealing the death of another, all related to the disappearance of Irwin County teacher and former beauty queen, Tara Grinstead.
Duke had been represented by a public defender, until Atlanta defense attorneys Ashleigh and John Merchant took over his case at the end of August.
Duke and Bo Dukes, 34, were both arrested in 2017, charged in connection to Grinstead’s disappearance.
He has been indicted on charges of concealing a death, tampering with evidence and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.