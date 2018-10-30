GBI identifies victims in death investigation near Georgia-Florida State Line

CHARLTON CO, GA (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the victims involved in a death investigation at a home near the Georgia-Florida State Line.
Investigators say on Tuesday, the bodies of 15-year-old Logan Butts, 39-year-old Kimberly Butts, and 64-year-old Jan Kirkland were found at their home on Marys River Bluff Road in St. George.
Preliminary findings of the investigation and autopsies show that Caleb Butts died of multiple gunshot wounds, Jan Kirkland died of a single gunshot wound, and Kimberly Butts died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
While ballistic tests and other laboratory examinations are still pending, evidence currently shows that Kimberly Butts took the lives of Caleb Butts and Jan Kirkland prior to taking her own life.
