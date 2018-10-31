GA governor’s race draws big stars

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams are seemingly deadlocked in a photo-finish race for the Peach State’s governor’s mansion.
That is bringing some major celebrities and political heavyweights to the state.
Media megastar Oprah Winfrey will campaign on Thursday for Abrams, according to the Atlanta Voice and BuzzFeed.
Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Abrams on Friday.
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence is ‘barnstorming’ around Georgia with Kemp on Thursday and President Donald Trump is slated to be in Georgia on Sunday.
President Donald Trump is attending 11 rallies across eight states over the next six days, as he pushes to prevent a 'blue wave' that was predicted by many political pundits earlier this year.
Meanwhile a second Georgia governor’s debate planned for Sunday is in serious doubt.
A spokesman for Kemp said that Trump’s visit means that he cannot be at Atlanta’s WSB-TV station for the scheduled debate with Abrams.
Kemp is said to be willing to find another time slot, but Abrams' camp says she’s booked until Tuesday’s election.
