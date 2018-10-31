Fitzgerald: A Moultrie kicking tradition

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - There are three components that make a great kicker.
Balance, Composure under pressure and a cannon for a leg. These are some of the components that Fitzgerald seems to have in his possession.
Ryan Fitzgerald is in his senior year at Colquitt County and has made a huge impact on the Packers special teams' success.
Now as a third-year starter for the Packer Fitzgerald has been named MaxPreps and USA Today All-American and has found himself in a pretty good stride with the undefeated Packers.
Over his three years here at Colquitt County Fitzgerald has made 39 field goals and has racked up 268 points. And it all got started on the soccer field.
“I always knew just playing soccer I just loved kicking a ball and I thought I was pretty good at it so I kept going,” said Ryan Fitzgerald.
But it’s seemingly been destiny for Ryan to find his way as the Packers starting kicker because 30 years ago it was his father who was kicking for the Packers.
“You don’t just come off a soccer field and come out here and kick and kick at the level that he has," said father and former Packers kicker Chad Fitzgerald. "I mean, he works 365 days a year.”
As the season marches on towards playoffs and a possible state title Chad is just happy he gets to see his son learning the lessons he has that make this game so great.
“I just hoped that he would learn the things that most kids learn from playing football," said Chad Fitzgerald. "Learn some discipline and how to be a team player and hopefully take that into the work force. Thankfully he’s been able to do a little bit more then that and hopefully take it on to college.”
Although his choice for college remains open…Ryan hopes to see the tradition continue… for years to come.
“30 years ago he was here kicking, now I’m here kicking," said Ryan Fitzgerald. "My brothers in sixth grade and he kicks also so it’s pretty cool. A little family tradition going.”
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.