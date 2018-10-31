A warm Halloween is expected with highs in the middle 80s under mostly clear skies. Temps fall through the 70s for the trick or treaters this evening. Thursday turns increasingly stormy. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by late afternoon and evening. These storm could turn strong to severe. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued. Rain totals of 1 to 2 inches or more are expected through the 1st half of Friday. Cooler and drier this weekend. Warmer and turning wetter the 1st half of next week.