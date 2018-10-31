First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The WALB First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday.
A squall line, or a line of strong showers and thunderstorms, is expected Thursday afternoon and extending into the evening.
Expected conditions are damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph or higher, possible tornadoes and heavy rainfall. Rainfall is predicated at one to two inches.
A slight risk of severe weather has been determined for south Georgia west of I-75. A marginal risk has been issued just before I-75 and off to the east.
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available.
Make sure you have a first aid kit, plenty of water, and non-perishable food. Power is expected to be out for several days.
You’ll need to bring in anything that can be picked up by the wind such as bicycles, lawn ornaments, and patio furniture.
Fill up your car’s gas tank and any gas cans you have, and make sure you have cash on hand.
If you have to travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door.
Review your severe weather plan and know what you should do if a severe storm or tornado is near you.
If you don’t feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go.
Below is a list of radio stations that provide weather updates:
- 101.7 FM
- 107.7 FM
- 103.5 FM
- 1250 AM
