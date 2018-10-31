Fine fall weather ends as a strong cold front brings storms Thursday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Rather tranquil warm weather brings a treat for Halloween. It’ll be the last tranquil day with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s before storms move into SWGA! As a strong cold front heads east there’s the potential for strong-severe storms Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Major threats are damaging wind gust 60mph+, a few tornadoes and heavy rain. The severe threat may linger with heavy rain into early Friday. Make sure you have WALB’s First Alert weather app to track storms and received any watches or warnings that may be issued.