Existing debris becomes concern with potentially severe storm possible on Thursday

BAKER CO., GA (WALB) - Residents in Baker County spent the past few weeks piling debris along the side of the road.
With another round of potentially severe weather moving in, they may have to do it all over again.
GEMA and FEMA plan to pick up the debris soon, but it hasn’t started yet.
Area officials said there is still debris down all over the county and there is a potential of high wind coming with Thursday’s storm.
The EMA director said everyone is still reeling from Hurricane Michael, but they need to take precautions now to prevent any more damage to their properties.
“Mainly you know, stay safe and stay inside. There is no need to be outside, especially if you have limbs that’s hanging from trees in your yard," said Sherry Bailey, the Baker County EMA director. "Make sure your vehicles are not under those trees that would be concerning if for some reason high wind gusts would cause that to happen.”
Bailey also said that if you can, you should remove hanging limbs from trees that could potentially fall and pack the piles on the sides of the road as tight as possible.
The damage to this area was widespread and officials hope this week’s storm won’t be as damaging.
