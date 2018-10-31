Dougherty Co. inmates to vote in November election from jail

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - More than 200 inmates will be voting in the Nov. 6 election.
And they’ll be doing it right from the Dougherty County Jail.
The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Voter’s Coalition partnered together to get the eligible inmates who haven’t been convicted of a crime the chance to vote in the upcoming election.
The inmates can fill out an application for an absentee ballot and staff at the jail will take it to the voter registration's office for them.
Sheriff Kevin Sproul said giving inmates the chance to vote will show them they aren’t just people who belong in a jail cell.
Sproul said they’re people who can get out and hopefully stay out of jail, proving to themselves just what they can do.
“I want to give everybody the opportunity. It’s so great to have that right and if somebody can help and assist somebody to exercise it, I think it’s fantastic,” said Delinda Bryant with the Albany Voter’s Coalition.
Jail officials said they want to continue this partnership with the voter’s coalition and continue to register inmates to vote in upcoming elections as well.
