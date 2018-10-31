Colquitt Co. 10-year-old laid to rest after being hit by car while getting on school bus

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - It’s now been five days since two brothers were hit by a car while walking to the school bus in Colquitt County.
On Tuesday, the family laid Noah Palmer, 10, to rest, as his 7-year-old brother continues to recover from his injuries.
The boys' mother, Amanda Wolfe, said these last few days have been unimaginably difficult. However, she said it brings her immense joy to know her son was so loved.
“I never knew that there was so much love in this world,” said Amanda.
Noah’s younger brother, Dylan Wolfe, is expected to make a full recovery.
Amanda said the oldest brother, 12-year-old Landen Bass hates that he was home sick that day.
“He told me yesterday that he wishes he was there so he could’ve saved Noah,” exdplained Amanda.
Amanda believes Noah sacrificed his life to save Dylan.
Before the two boys were hit by the car, Noah shoved Dylan out of the way.
Amanda said the love Noah brought to this world has been given back to her family this week.
“All that love that has been shown to me and my family, that is my son. That’s how he loved,” said Amanda.
That love also caught the attention of Georgia’s Quarterback Jake Fromm.
During Noah’s funeral, a letter Fromm wrote to his family was read.
Noah’s STEM classmates also brought him a special gift.
“That little kids that were working on the robot with him, finished it for him,” said Amanda.
Amanda said it now lays on Noah’s casket. She said even though he’s gone, she can still hear him.
“He’s here, always. God needed him a little more than I did,” Amanda said.
The devastating news of Noah and Dylan’s accident also deeply impacted law enforcement officers.
Having kids of his own, Colquitt County Deputy Terry Gibson said his heart sank a little when he received the call.
Gibson said he got to the scene as quickly and safely as possible because he knew this incident could be serious, and it was.
Investigators still don’t know how fast Monica Cutts, 25, was driving and why she drove past the school bus, ultimately hitting the boys, despite its stop arm being extended, flashing lights on and it being slightly angled into the other lane.
Georgia State Patrol troopers said they’re still processing crime scene evidence.
"The windshield is big in your vehicle. Look out it. It's not only someone else's life you're going to be taking care of, you're going to be taking care of your own. Just pay attention, please," said Gibson.
Cutts' bond has been denied. She is being held at the Colquitt County Jail. It's unknown when her next court appearance will be.
However, during this difficult time you can visit Love Like Noah nonprofit site to help the family in their time of need.
