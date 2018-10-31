City officials want to play a game after teeth found in Valdosta building

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Last week, hundreds of teeth were found in a wall in Valdosta.
Now, the City of Valdosta has found a creative way to use the teeth for some Halloween fun.
The construction workers bit off more than they could chew when they opened up a wall in downtown Valdosta and hundreds of teeth came pouring out.
The City of Valdosta turned it into a competition and is asking people to guess how many teeth are in the jar.
“It’s just something kind of fun. Something different was found downtown in one of our buildings and why not just embrace it? It’s Halloween. It’s time to have a little bit of spooky fun," said Main Street Director Ellen Hill.
About a thousand teeth are estimated to have been found and not everyone thought it was all in good fun originally.
“Like most people, when you first hear the story, it’s like, could this be something sinister? Could it be foul play? Could it be crime related," said business owner Jessica Ganas.
Ganas owned a business in the Converse Building where the teeth were found not long ago.
“I did not know the teeth were there. No one knew the teeth were there. It’s pretty eerie after the fact to know I worked underneath the teeth," said Ganas.
Thousands of teeth, but Hill believes there is a logical reason behind it all.
“We did a little bit of research on the building and found out that for many years, that there were several different dentists in that space," explained Hill.
The teeth were believed to have been there for years.
Hill said that she has no reason to believe there was any foul play with the teeth.
“The logical explanation is that the dentist disposed of the teeth in the walls and now a hundred years later we’ve come across them," said Ganas.
Once the contest is done, officials will be donating the teeth to the historical museum.
