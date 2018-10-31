ASU playing for more than win in Fountain City Classic

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Albany State clinched the SIAC East and a spot in the conference championship.
They don’t have much to play for in this weekend’s Fountain City classic except for bragging right and the heart of the city.
The Luncheon was held this afternoon in Columbus for the 29th annual meeting.
The Golden Rams are 5-0 in the league, while the Wildcats are sitting at 2-3.
ASU is red-hot riding a 6 game win streak.
3 of those wins have come post-Hurricane Michael.
In the post-Michael span the Rams have outscored opponents 98-22.
They’re playing inspired football, with the community in mind.
“There’s a lot of hurting people in Albany," said head coach Gabe Giardina. "And so our heart goes out to them and I want everybody to know our players are still playing for them and try to just inspire hope by the way they play for each other.”
Last year when the wildcats had already clinched the east, ASU took them down in the classic 34-9.
The Rams don’t want to suffer the same fate. Kickoff is Saturday at 2 at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium.
