APD wants families to be safe Halloween night

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department wants to ensure that everyone has a fun yet safe Halloween.
Corporal Dillard Glover said the biggest problem is all the debris that is still out in yards.
“Make sure you take a flash light so that you can see and the kids can see where they are going because we don’t want someone getting hurt or having an incident based on all the debris, and it is out there," said Glover.
Glover said there are many organizations and churches who will be having events for children if you don’t feel safe.
“That is a possible alternative. If you live in an area that has a lot of debris and maybe it’s not safe to get out, you can actually go to those other community events," said Glover.
Glover said most importantly, you should make sure you are always aware of your surroundings.
“Be out there with your kids, be out there following them, keeping an eye on them, don’t let them get out of eye sight. Let them enjoy that time to get out there and get that candy and have fun. Just be mindful of your surroundings as parents and watch your children," said Glover.
APD will be making rounds in neighborhoods to ensure that everyone is staying safe.
