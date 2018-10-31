Albany youth learn important life lessons at fall festival

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Kids in Albany enjoyed a fall festival Tuesday night but they also heard a very important message at the Carver Community Center.
Dozens of youth heard from community leaders about the dangers of drugs, bullying, and how to walk away from drugs and crimes.
The City of Albany teamed up with Girls Inc, Albany Fire Department, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and more organizations, hoping to inspire the kids to make good choices.
“This is what we’re about. We 're about young men and women coming together and making a difference because our community is where our heart is,” said Linda Harris with the City of Albany.
Harris said they hold similar events like this throughout the year.
