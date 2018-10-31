Albany named one of four Georgia Smart Communities

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany is one of four communities chosen to be a Georgia Smart Community.
City leaders were joined by professors and staff from the Georgia Institute of Technology on Tuesday for the first Albany Smart Communities site visit.
This new partnership will bring state of the art technology to the city, specifically, to be used in Albany housing data analytics with the goal of helping city leaders better understand community housing needs.
“We really want to build something that’s infinite in its ability to connect with people and provide the information we felt would make better data-driven decisions,” said Steven Carter, the chief information officer with the City of Albany.
This partnership will continue through September 2019, when the city will present its final project.
