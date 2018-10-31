Albany announces trick-or-treating hours

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The City of Albany has announced trick-or-treating hours for Wednesday’s spooky festivities.
Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 to 9 p.m.
The Albany Police Department is also encouraging safety on Halloween night following Hurricane Michael’s wrath through South Georgia in mid-October.
- Children should carry a flashlight: It is important to illuminate your surroundings, especially when there are obstacles in the street, sidewalks and in drive ways.
- Motorists need to be vigilant of pedestrians: The Albany Police Department is urging motorists to drive with caution, especially when sharing the road with pedestrians and those on bicycles. Extra precautions should be taken when driving at night and when maneuvering past piles of debris that can obstruct visibility.
- Find alternatives to trick-or-treating: There are plenty of fall festivals taking place across the city. Families can attend if they are concerned about neighborhoods with debris.
- Map a safe route: A safe route map should include stops to familiar houses that are in well lit areas of your neighborhood.
- Consider makeup instead of masks: Masks can obstruct vision. Everyone should be able to clearly see where they are going, especially if there are obstructions on sidewalks, driveways or streets.
Want more information or share on Halloween festivities in the WALB viewing area? Join the WALB: Community Voice Facebook group.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.