VSU provides hands on experience for nursing students

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta State University is celebrating 50 years of its nursing program, but some things have changed since 1968 when the program began.
Today, students are doing a hands on training in the Simulated Training Encounters with Patients (STEP) Center.
“If we were to mess up, it gives us a chance to mess up on the dummy as opposed to a real person and we are better prepared for the real world," said Shannon Reicks, a Valdosta State University student.
Reicks is a nursing program student benefiting from the use of the STEP Center.
The program includes life-like dolls that students use to practice their nursing skills.
“I get really nervous honestly. It makes me a little bit nervous, just because you don’t want to mess up but at the same time you know that this is practice. It’s one of those things where you start off nervous but then as the time goes on through the simulation, you feel better and more confident," explained Reicks.
With very real equipment, the dean of the program said their simulated spaces give students a chance to interact in real life scenarios without the risk of messing up on a human.
“It actually provides us a safe place for students to critically think through clinical situations and it allows us to control the type of patients that students are exposed to," said Sheri Noviello, dean and professor of nursing.
And these patients may not look that real but they are very life-like.
“The ones that we have are high fidelity so they actually talk, they breathe, they have heart sounds, bowel sounds, breath sounds. You can start IVs on them. You can feel their pulses, they blink, their pupils respond," said Noviello.
A big advancement form where Noviello said the program came from.
“Some of our mannequins, way back then, were just body parts where we would do skills on them," explained Noviello.
And the students value the chance to practice with the updated equipment, because they said it boosts their confidence.
“It makes you feel better going into a real patient’s room and being able to talk to them and kind of walk yourself through the steps and figure out what do I need to do," said Reicks.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.