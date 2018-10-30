VSU brings students, small businesses together

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta State University is bringing together the students, staff and a couple of local businesses.
The community hosted a food truck festival on Monday for a day of fun, food and education.
“Valdosta has so many really cool things, cool businesses and just fun things to do. We thought we would share that with the students, put community and campus together because the college is committed to getting the students out in the community but also bringing in the community into our college," explained VSU faculty Karen Rubin, PhD.
The event also showcased the majors within the college of education and human services.
Students were able to participate in department meetings, get a quick bite to eat and learn about major alternatives.
