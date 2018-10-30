Two arrested for violent Valdosta robbery

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - About 1 a.m. Monday, Valdosta Police Officers were dispatched to a motel in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue, on a robbery call.
Officers found a man who told them he was assaulted and robbed at a motel room. Police said the victim had a serious visible injury to his face.
VPD learned that two acquaintances of the victim, identified as Antonio Young and Heather Weldon, lured the victim to a hotel room, where he was attacked.
The victim was struck in the face with a firearm and then robbed at gunpoint.
Both Young and Weldon were taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.
Arrest warrants were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrates Court and were signed for the two suspects.
Young was charged with armed robbery, possession of firearm during commission of felony, aggravated battery and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
Weldon was charged with armed robbery.
Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.
“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful to the officers who investigated this case and were able to get these two dangerous individuals off of the streets before they could harm anyone else,” said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.
