Train derails in Brooks Co.

BROOKS CO., (WALB) - A railway train had some of its cars jump the track early Tuesday morning. The cars remained upright, but went off the track, requiring assistance to get them re-set on the track.
Authorities believe the derailment happened around 4 a.m., when the train was near Quitman, but they are not sure exactly how it occurred.
No one was injured when the cars came off the track near Highland Road, which is impairing traffic on U. S. Highway 84, officials said.
Police are diverting traffic on North Highland to 76th Street.
It’s best to avoid this area for the time being, officials said.
