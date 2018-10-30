Suspect sought in Americus armed robbery

Suspect sought in Americus armed robbery
Surveillance photos from the Americus Police Department from a Monday armed robbery at Rubo's Grocery. (Source: Americus Police Department)
By Jordan Barela | October 30, 2018 at 9:28 AM EST - Updated October 30 at 9:28 AM

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - A suspect in an Americus convenience store armed robbery is being sought by law enforcement, according to the Americus Police Department.

A suspect brandishing a firearm entered Rubo’s Grocery around 2:45 p.m. Monday, store employees reported to law enforcement.

A suspect brandishing a firearm entered Rubo's Grocery in Americus Monday afternoon. (Source: Americus Police Department)
The suspect demanded money from cashiers and fled on foot, Americus police said.

The suspect is described as a black male and 5′11 to 6′ in height.

During the incident, the suspect wore a mask over his face, according to the Americus Police Department.

A suspect is being sought in an Americus armed robbery. (Source: Americus Police Department)
The suspect was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker with a horizontal white stripe, dark pants and black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or (229) 937-9011 after business hours.

