Residents in Pelham blame gangs for weekend shooting, want something done before it gets worse

MITCHELL COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Residents are speaking out after a shooting happened in the Bennetta Cockran Homes community Saturday night in Mitchell County.
Those residents said that although a life was not taken in this incident, they are concerned gangs and crimes are on the rise in their community.
From bullet holes, to endless scratches, people in the community said they want it all to stop.
“It’s people who don’t even live out up here that’s terrorizing us, that’s torturing us. It’s not fair,” said Terry Williams, a resident.
Terry and a few of her neighbors in the Bennetta Cockran Homes community said they are fed up with the shootings and crimes happening in their area.
“There has been some incidents as recent as this weekend where there was someone that came up there and fired several shots,” said Rod Williams, the assistant chief of the Pelham Police Department.
Terry said in the past two months, people have come into their community and shot at homes, cars and even vandalized vehicles. But she said this Saturday was the last straw.
“I was sitting in the house watching TV and I just started hearing gunshots just going off,” said Terry.
Terry came outside to find her car with a bullet hole, something she said could have ended her granddaughter’s life.
“If we would have came home at the same time, my granddaughter would’ve been sitting right there,” explained Terry.
Residents said they believe the senseless crimes are being done at night since many lights and cameras are broken, but Pelham Police officials said they are working hard to protect this community.
“We definitely take it seriously and give every effort to patrol and protect that community,” said Rod.
This community said before a life is taken, they want officers to step in and end what they believe is gang violence.
“I want some justice. I want something to be done,” said Terry.
Rod said they had a meeting this morning with the Housing Authority to discuss putting more cameras and lights up in that community.
They said in the meantime, it’s important for everyone to report any incident immediately.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.