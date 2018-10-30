Repairs continue for Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office following Hurricane Michael

LEE CO., GA (WALB) - Homes and businesses continue to recover after Hurricane Michael plowed through Southwest Georgia almost three weeks ago.
The Lee County Jail and Sheriff’s Office sustained a lot of damage, including their 300-foot radio tower that fell on the 911 dispatch center.
High winds from the hurricane caused the tower to topple, smashing through the roof of the 911 dispatch radio room.
Thankfully, it did not injure anyone. The building sustained significant damage including water pouring into the room.
The sheriff and his deputies began covering up all the equipment with tarps to save it. Dispatchers evacuated to the Lee County Emergency Operations Center and rerouted calls to Worth County.
They are in the process of getting a new tower, but right now they have a temporary one on top of the water tower.
“The roof is patched and we’re running very efficiently in there. So it’s just a process like everything with recovery,” said E911 Coordinator Nikkie Celinski.
The roof is also being restored.
“We made it through it. This is not something you want to happen every day, but thankfully we do have such a great relationship with our other agencies and surrounding counties that they were stepping in to help us,” said Celinski.
“Everybody came together that night, the dispatchers the jailers that were here on site to stay over after their time spent , they rested in between their times on duty,” explained Lee County Sheriff Reggie Rachals. “It’s been a good process with everybody involved and everybody being on top of things.”
There’s no set timeline for completing all of the repairs.
