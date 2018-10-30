Quiet Stretch holds into midweek

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Beautiful fall weather continues with a reinforcing shot of drier air behind Monday’s cold front. Tonight seasonably cool upper 40s give way to more sunshine and seasonably warm mid-upper 70s Tuesday. Warming trend continues Wednesday as highs reach low 80s for a warm Halloween.
That ends our stretch of tranquil weather as a strong cold front slides east with rain and thunderstorms Thursday. Potentially some storms could be strong-severe with damaging winds and possible an isolated tornado. For now this bears watching as we’ll have a better idea of the dynamic support as the system develops and pushes east. Behind the system front drier and cooler conditions take over late Friday through the weekend.
