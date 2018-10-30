Puppy mill shut down in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., GA (WALB) - A puppy mill was shut down, and many dogs were seized, early Tuesday afternoon.
A total of 61 dogs were seized from the puppy mill operation, according to Martha Ann Coe, Terrell County Animal Control director.
Terrell County Animal Control is contracted with Webster County and lead seizure efforts, Coe said.
Officials received an anonymous tip about the mill operation, and arrived at the scene, in the 800 block of Pear Orchard Road, around 9:45 a.m.
Seizure of the dogs lasted until early Tuesday afternoon, Coe said, “because each dog had to be assessed one by one before being loaded."
“The majority of the dogs are covered in urine,” she said.
Dogs also were found with “pounds" of matted hair on their bodies, which made it difficult to tell the front and back of each dog.
Several diseases affecting the puppies' teeth, eyes and other organs are very likely, the Terrell County animal control director said.
“They all need further vet care,” Coe said. “We have no record of any vaccinations or rabies vaccinations.”
One dog was found dead on site, and the others were taken to the Terrell County Animal Shelter.
Donations are being sought to help care for the puppies.
“Anything that will help these dogs,” Coe said.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Agriculture Officials also assisted in the seizure.
The investigation into the puppy mill is ongoing.
This is a developing story and WALB will update as more information becomes available.
