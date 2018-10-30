Pedestrian struck in Clark Avenue incident

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A pedestrian who was struck by a driver in an early morning incident is facing serious injuries, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
David Childs Jr., 40, was struck by a vehicle traveling west on Clark Avenue. The pedestrian was in the roadway, according to APD.
He was crossing Clark Avenue from north to south, APD officials said.
The driver, Sheila McCall, 71, also had complaints of injury.
Childs was wearing dark clothing and the area was not well lit, APD officials said.
He was taken to Phoebe Emergency Center for treatment and was admitted to the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.
