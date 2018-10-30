Officials warn residents about storm fraud

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Department of Justice is warning residents to not become victim of fraud during this recovery period.
Hurricane Michael hit Southwest Georgia hard and it will take a lot of resources for residents to get back on their feet.
Officials want to warn people that 99 percent of people who come into the community are here to legitimately help but there is a chance that those who are wanting to scam you could also be here so be alert.
“The types of fraud that follow natural disasters include identify theft, they include individuals price gauging for services, fake charities set up soliciting contributions,” said Charlie Peeler, US Attorney Middle District, GA.
If you believe you’ve been a victim of fraud, you are encouraged to contact the national center for disaster fraud at 866-720-5721.
