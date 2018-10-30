Man tied to attempted armed robbery still at large

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - A Thomas County woman was almost robbed at gunpoint until she took matters into her own hands.
The gunman is still at large.
Several days have passed since the woman leaving SunTrust Bank on Williamsburg Avenue was confronted by an armed man trying to take her purse.
But according to investigators she refused, and to keep herself safe she pulled out her own firearm.
Thomasville Police Captain Maurice Holmes said it was a brave move.
“They want a quick and easy target. They don’t want anything that’s going to be confrontational,” said Holmes.
Since the suspect wasn’t able to quickly take her bag he left before police arrived to the scene.
Holmes said a lack of video surveillance and eyewitnesses are reasons they’re struggling to identify the man.
“The victim was able to defend herself so-to-speak. It made it difficult for him to accomplish his task. So, he didn’t accept the challenge, so he exited," said Holmes.
Holmes said crime can happen anywhere so, always be aware of your surroundings.
Investigators have this composite sketch of the suspect to give people an idea of who to look out for.
According to TPD, the suspect drove off in a small silver SUV, the last three numbers of the license plate are believed to be JAG, with a Florida tag.
Officers ask if you know anything about this case, to please give them a call at the police department.
