Lee County Schools receives 2018 CCRPI scores

LEE COUNTY, GA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Education released its 2018 scores for school districts across the state.
The Lee County School System is the largest school system in the state to receive a five-star school climate rating across all of its schools.
That score is for how the environment is for the children.
The state’s College and Career Readiness Performance Index or CCRPI rating shows how schools are judged on their achievements for milestone tests, their improvements, and how students are progressing.
Lee County Schools Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling said this is the first year the Georgia Department of Education changed how it calculates school districts' CCRPI but overall the school system is seeing great improvements.
“Positive things. We see some areas where our students have improved and in some cases improved greatly. We see a few areas where we need a little bit more work but overall things are trending in the right direction,” said Dowling.
Dowling said within the next few weeks they will take a closer look at what improvements can be made at each school.
