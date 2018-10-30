Law enforcement responds to Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The Thomasville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to Capt. Steve Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Wright Street.
The incident occurred in the 700 block of Wright Street, on the corner of Hopkins Street.
The area where the incident happened on Wright Street is taped off said Thomasville Police Department Maj. Wade Glover.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in and is on its way to the scene.
A man is in critical condition after the shooting, according to Glover.
WALB’s Paige Dauer is on her way to the scene and we will update this story as details come in.
