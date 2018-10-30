From the grocery store to your front door: Publix’s partnership with Instacart expands to Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - If you could have your groceries delivered to your front door, would you? In Albany and some surrounding areas, you’re actually able to officially do that now.
In a press release, Instacart said it will be expanding its partnership with Publix and CVS Pharmacy into the Albany area beginning Nov. 1.
However, after WALB went to the Instacart website, the Publix delivery service is currently available for the following zip codes:
- 31701
- 31705
- 31707
- 31721
- 31763
- 31787
- 39826
- 39842
- 39885
Now, more than 50,000 homes within those nine zip codes can have Publix groceries delivered directly to their door.
“Over the past year we’ve seen incredible demand in the Albany area,” said Sam Donoghue, the general manager at Instacart. “We work with a variety of local retailers to provide the freshest, highest quality groceries to our customers. Launching in Albany gives us an opportunity to expand service in Georgia. We’re also excited to build a world class shopper community, where we can offer fun and flexible income earning opportunities for our shoppers, who ultimately deliver this amazing service to the community.”
The release explains that for orders $35 or more, the delivery fee is $5.99. However, there are also monthly and annual Instacart Express membership options. Monthly express options cost $14.99 a month and allows the customer unlimited, free same-day delivery on orders $35 or more. The annual membership offers the same benefits at $149 a year.
For first time Instacart users, you can enter the promo code HIALBANYGA at checkout through Jan. 3 and get $20 off an order of $35 or more plus a free first time delivery.
Currently, CVS Pharmacy is not available for Instacart customers in the Albany area, but a manager with the company said that it could expand to include CVS.
To set up an Instacart account, just visit www.instacart.com. You can also get answers to frequently asked questions about Instacart by visiting its FAQ page.
