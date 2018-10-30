After a chilly start it will warm to near 80 degrees under full sunshine. A warmer day is expected on Halloween with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A strong cold front brings the threat of severe storms by Thursday afternoon. The primary threat will be damaging winds, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The western half of our area is under a slight risk and the eastern half is under a marginal risk. A few showers linger Friday morning and it cools. Sunny Saturday with some clouds coming back fall back Sunday.