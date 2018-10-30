Editorial: Unlike the lottery, if you vote, you definitely win

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - By now we sure hope everyone knows next Tuesday, November 6, is Election Day, and there may never be a more important time to show up at your polling place and exercise your right to vote.
Sad to say, a very low percentage of registered voters showed up to vote in the last mid-term elections — only 38.5 percent voted, a five percent drop from the prior year.
It is encouraging that we have an all-time high number of registered voters in Georgia, 6.9 million. But as of Sunday, only 17.2 percent had voted.
Compare that to last week when all everyone was talking about was the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries.
Isn’t it ironic that such a huge percentage of Georgians showed up, even waiting in long lines to buy lottery tickets, with an almost impossible chance of winning.
We hope everyone will realize you have a 100 percent chance of effecting a change by voting next Tuesday. Several important amendments will be decided.
You will choose those who will make decisions on the quality of your healthcare, affordable insurance with pre-existing conditions, the cost of your prescription medicine, the quality of your school system, and crime in your neighborhood, just to name a few.
The thought of winning the lottery is fun, a fantasy, but voting is real. It’s going to make changes concerning your pocketbook and your quality of life.
Show up and vote. Too many before you have worked so hard to hard provide you this right.
