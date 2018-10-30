Dougherty Co. issues Halloween statement, Hurricane Michael recovery update

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - County officials are supporting local law enforcement leaders asking residents to use extra caution when trick-or-treating Wednesday.
Storm debris clean-up in Dougherty County began within hours following Hurricane Michael, but large amounts of downed trees and other trash remain as the work of recovery continues. The enormous amount of debris in roadways and private yards can increase the risk of accidents or injuries.
Some streets are darker because of storm damaged street lights and other exterior lights, like those on homes and buildings.
"We know that trick or treating is a fun tradition for many families,” said Sheriff Kevin Sproul, Dougherty County Sheriff. “There are churches and other groups hosting events in safe locations that people are welcome to attend. But, if you want to walk your neighborhood, please use extra caution and be home by dark. There are many downed trees and even cables that can be dangerous, and we want everyone to have a safe evening."
The following suggestions can increase safety for residents:
- Trick-or-treat locally and try to avoid high-traffic areas.
- Take advantage of alternative events like “Trunk-or-Treating.”
- Wear reflective clothing, flashlights and glow sticks.
- Park cars and walk with children instead of following in cars, ATV’s or wagons.
- Use extreme caution when walking or driving in areas with debris due to limited visibility.
- Homeowners who are participating in Halloween, please make sure your walkways are free of debris and potential hazards are marked, if possible.
The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers began efforts Friday, October 26, 2018, to transition all debris removal from Dougherty County management to federal hands. The county’s emergency debris removal contract with Ceres expired at midnight Thursday, October 27, 2018. Dougherty County residents should see no difference in the debris removal process. The same trucks and the same skilled people will be out on the roads, picking up storm debris. The difference is that this effort will be completely federally funded.
“Having the Corps handle the storm debris clean up is a big financial benefit for the county taxpayer,” said Christopher Cohilas, Dougherty County’s commission chairman. “During our past natural disasters, the county has had to directly pay for debris removal and then seek partial reimbursement through FEMA. In fact, we are still working through the reimbursement process for debris removal expenses from the 2017 disasters. We are fortunate this time in that we have been able to access an additional benefit that does not require taxpayers to cash-flow the storm clean-up expenses caused by Hurricane Michael. This is an important and meaningful benefit for a community still recovering from two disasters just 22 months ago.”
Corps contractors will not collect debris from private property. Collection will only occur on the right of way curbside of public roads. This right of way extends 10 feet from the edge of the road outward. Debris should be separated into six categories: electronics, large appliances, hazardous waste, vegetative debris, construction debris and household garbage.
The Emergency Operations Center is open weekly from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday - Friday. Citizens with storm related questions can reach trained personnel at (229) 483-6226 or (229) 483-6227. The number of phone calls into the EOC daily continues to diminish.
“Based on our greatly decreased call volume, we are shifting to a new schedule,” said Jenna Chang, Dougherty County EMA’s deputy director. “We will be open 12 hours a day during the work week to ensure residents are still able to get accurate and timely information as we continue our transition from response to recovery.”
Residents in Dougherty County and surrounding counties affected by Hurricane Michael are urged to apply for Individual FEMA Disaster Assistance. People can apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov or by calling FEMA directly at (1-800) 621-3362. People can also meet with a FEMA representative face-to-face at a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Albany.
“Making an application, even if you have insurance, is very important for the entire community’s recovery,” Cohilas said. “Here in Dougherty County, all you have to do is drive around to witness the extreme, widespread damage. Every quadrant of our community was hurt by Hurricane Michael. This is unheard of for Dougherty County. But, the people in Washington, looking at our need, don’t get to see what we see. We have to show them with documentation. So, please, if you have experienced damage, apply for individual FEMA assistance.”
“FEMA can’t meet your need if they don’t know what your need is,” Chang said. “FEMA teams are out walking neighborhoods, going door-to-door and speaking directly with people about their damages and helping them apply for individual assistance. Many people have insurance, but some damages won’t be fully covered by insurance. FEMA can help with that gap.”
FEMA representatives are helping residents navigate the federal assistance application system at both Disaster Recover Centers (DRC) in Dougherty County. DRCs open Tuesday at 300 Cason Road (the Isabella School) and at Albany Technical College, 1704 S. Slappey Blvd.
The hours for the Dougherty County DRCs this week are as follows:
- Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.
- Sunday, 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.
The Red Cross is operating a shelter at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1010 Old Pretoria Rd., Albany. There is a nurse and counselor on-site, as well as hygiene kits. Showers and hot meals are available for storm survivors, as well as sheltering.
The Albany Civic Center is no longer operating as a Red Cross shelter on October 23. It first opened as a shelter on October 11.
People who want to volunteer in the relief effort should contact the Albany Relief and Recovery COAD at www.arrcoad.com or (229) 288-2669. The physical location is at 925 Pine Avenue in Albany, but the staffed hours at the location are limited. Residents should contact the ARR COAD directly as the hours are subject to change.
Also happening:
- Georgia Recovery Project, a grant-funded program operated by Aspire Behavioral Health and Disability Services, is offering mental health support for people in Southwest Georgia reeling from the latest natural disaster to effect the region. The services include individual and group crisis counseling, and are available for citizens in Dougherty County, as well as for people living in the following surrounding counties effected by Hurricane Michael: Baker, Calhoun, Early, Lee, Miller, Terrell and Worth. There is no cost for these services.
- Phoebe is offering extended service hours at several neighborhood primary care clinics and specialty clinics for residents to improve access for southwest Georgians who are recovering from Hurricane Michael. Visit www.phoebehealth.org for hours and locations.
- Dougherty County School System students returned to school on Monday, October 22. Resources are available for students and families effected by Hurricane Michael, including uniform assistance. Parents and students are urged to let their school administrators and teachers know if there is a need.
- The burn ban has been lifted in Dougherty County. If citizens want to burn in the county, they will need to obtain a burn permit issued by the Georgia Forestry Commission. Citizens can get a burn permit online at www.gfc.state.ga.us or call (1-877) OK2-BURN (652-2876). Fire officials are asking that people never leave a fire unattended.
- Residents are asked to put debris curbside, not blocking utilities, fire hydrants or driveways. Crews picking up debris will make multiple passes.
- Albany Transit is operational.
- The Red Cross is providing meals. Please contact the Red Cross for more information.
- All volunteers must register with the Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) at 925 Pine Ave. and receive a bright pink tag/placard for their windshields that designates them as legitimate volunteers.
- All contractors must register with the Business License office at 240 Pine Ave. and receive a bright yellow tag/placard for their windshields.
- If volunteers/contractors are unable to produce this documentation, residents need to call the EOC or law enforcement. The safety of our residents is of utmost importance.
