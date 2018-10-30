Disaster Recovery Center opens in Thomas County

THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) - Thousands of people are still recovering from the destruction of Hurricane Michael.
Many, faced with devastating unknowns. A disaster recovery center is now open at the Thomas County Emergency Management Agency and Grady County Agriculture Center.
Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration are here to help those whose properties were damaged in the storm.
“If they’re not open for business here, it’s a short drive to Cairo to register there. Vice versa, the folks form Grady County can come here and register," said Jones.
Jones said if you don’t have time to come to either location, you can register online to apply for financial assistance.
FEMA will be at the Grady County location from Nov. 1 through 6, then again from Nov. 15 through 20.
On Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday it’ll be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., then on Sunday from 1 until 7 p.m..
FEMA will be at the Thomas County location, from Nov. 8 through 13.
On Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday it’ll be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., then on Sunday from 1 until 7 p.m..
To get assistance through FEMA you can register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362.
The deadline to apply for a physical damage loan is Dec. 13.
