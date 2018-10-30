Community members hold forum for high utility bills

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Community members are rallying together to try and figure out why utility bills are so high.
An attorney and a community organizer held an impromptu meeting for the public to learn how to advocate for themselves and get more education on how utility bills work.
Organizers said this is a huge problem residents have had for quite some time, even before the hurricane and they want to inform residents on how to find solutions for these problems.
“When you have local residents in the community whose utility bill is higher than their rent, that does become an economic issue,” said LaRhonda Nicks.
The next meeting will be held on November 15, from 5 to 7 at Carver Community Center.
