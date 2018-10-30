Colquitt Co. family continues to recover after loss of their son

COLQUITT CO., GA (WALB) - Community members are still reacting to the death of 10-year-old Noah Palmer.
He and his brother Dylan Wolfe, 7, were hit by a car while trying to get on their school bus in Colquitt County last Thursday.
Monica Cutts, 25, is charged with running a school bus stop arm, driving with a suspended license, vehicular homicide in the first degree, and causing serious bodily injury.
Noah’s younger brother Dylan is continuing to recover.
The family members and loved ones are selling car decals in remembrance of Noah and to support Dylan’s recover.
They’re hoping to encourage the family in this heart wrenching time.
Thursday morning while crossing the street to board their school bus - two young brothers were struck by a car.
Later that evening, 10-year-old Noah Palmer passed away from his injuries.
His younger brother, 7-year-old Dylan Wolfe is expected to make a full recovery.
Their aunt said having to process the tragic news of Noah’s passing, and the uplifting news that Dylan is ok, is deeply affecting their family.
Family friend Jill Weathers said it’s a difficult situation to wrap your mind around.
“Oh gosh, it’s heart breaking,” said Weathers.
Weathers said she is doing what she can to help by donating her time and resources to create and sell car decals and t-shirts.
“I decided that I could do decals to kind of help keep the memory of Noah alive,” said Weathers.
Weathers said the decals are written in red because it’s the boys' favorite color.
She said so far they’ve sold hundreds.
Despite running out numerous times, she says she’ll continue making these to support this family.
“If it were my child, I would hope somebody would do the same for me,” said Weathers.
There are also two GoFundMe accounts for Noah and Dylan to help with hospital and funeral costs.
If you’d like to buy a car decal for $3 a piece, visit Weathers' Facebook page to order yours.
Or, if you’d like to buy a t-shirt visit this site: https://restoration.care/noah/.
