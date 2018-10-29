Charges filed against mother of 1-year-old who drowned in Florence flood waters

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against a woman who drove around barricades on NC 218 and was swept away in flood waters, resulting in the drowning death of her 1-year-old son.
Dazia Ideah Lee, 20, of Charlotte was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and misdemeanor driving on a closed/unopened highway.
Lee had attempted to pass the boundaries blocking a flooded portion of the roadway while traveling to visit with family. Wind and heavy rain had made the road dangerous for travelers at that time.
Lee is due in court on Nov. 20, 2018.
Sheriff Eddie Cathey stated, “The tragic death of this child and the circumstances surrounding this case are heartbreaking. We continue to pray for all those suffering as a result of this child’s death. However, after a very thorough investigation and taking all facts into consideration and applying the law, we feel that these charges are appropriate.”
