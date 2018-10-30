Brooks Fire Department warns to make sure homes are properly numbered

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - The Brooks County Fire Department wants to remind everyone of the importance of having homes and businesses appropriately numbered.
Brooks Station Fire Chief David Crosby said that in case of an emergency, you want to make sure that you can be found.
Many people have long driveways or walks to their front doors, so if your mailbox near the street is not marked, then officials may not be able to see the number from street.
Without the proper labeling, emergency services response time may be delayed, especially if multiple homes on a block are not labeled.
“If the house is truly on fire and it’s truly engulfed then it shouldn’t be that hard to find it, but if you’ve got a dryer fire or a little kitchen fire and it hasn’t reached the point of being visible from the road, we won’t see it. We won’t be able to find you unless your house is marked," explained Crosby.
The county requires that citizens have their homes appropriately marked with their house number.
Crosby said that marking your house is very inexpensive and requires very little effort. He said that this is a very simple step that could save a life.
